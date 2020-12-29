Never leave early when watching Torquay United
Gulls manager Gary Johnson hailed another ‘great result’ after Torquay United had pulled off a last gasp see-saw 4-3 victory at Weymouth to open up an eleven-point lead at the top of the National League.
With the help of a key double substitution ten minutes from time, including the introduction of midfielder Jake Andrews for lone striker Josh Umerah, United grabbed a 12th victory in their first 16 games with Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ 87th minute winner.
“First of all, it was a great game, and credit to both teams after having to play two days earlier,“ said Johnson.
“I was really pleased with how we finished the game. It’s just a great result for us, and we carry on.
“We played some great stuff in the first half. At 2-0 maybe our boys took their foot off the pedal a little bit.
“Straight after half-time it was nice to score a third goal (3-1), but don’t leave early when you’re watching us!
“I made the substitutions for the right reasons – Dean Moxey and Josh Umerah had both worked very hard and I wanted to freshen things up.
“Sometimes they work for you, and sometimes they don’t.”
United have taken six points from two holiday games and, after beating Yeovil Town 6-1 on Boxing Day, they now look forward to the return at Huish Park on Saturday.
The Glovers recovered from their mauling at Plainmoor to beat Aldershot Town 3-0, but they also had striker Joe Quigley sent off.