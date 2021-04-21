Relentless from Torquay United

Published: 6:30 AM April 21, 2021

GOAL! Scott Boden of Torquay United celebrates having scored to break the deadlock during the Vanarama National League match between Woking and Torquay United at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking, Surrey on Tuesday 20th April 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

‘Relentless' was manager Gary Johnson's description of the first-half performance which paved the way for Torquay United's 2-0 victory at Woking - the Gulls' seventh win in eight games and another step closer to the top of the National League.

Even without injured trio Danny Wright, Armani Little and Kyle Cameron, United dominated the first 45 minutes, forcing the Cards' defence into mistakes which were punished by Scott Boden and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans in the 14th and 16th minutes.

"I thought the boys were magnificent in the first half - we created lots of chances and we were relentless in their box," said Johnson.

"We could have been three or four up by half-time.

"It was a bit of a banana skin waiting to happen, because of the respective positions in the league, but we didn't let that happen.

"We wanted to show a real intent to get goals up early on.

"I was a bit disappointed with our attacking play in the second half, because we would have liked to have kept going and got a couple more. But that's easy to say and harder to do.

"They brought on a couple of young lads in the second half, which added some fresh legs and a lot of energy, and we had to work hard to stick with them.

"But they didn't have many chances - just one that Lucas (Covolan) dealt with well - and we have got to be thankful and happy with three points.

"All in all, it was a fantastic result."

Boden, after an impressive display as centre-forward Wright's replacement, Jake Andrews and Dean Moxey were all taken off in the second half, but Johnson reported: "It was precaution more than anything - they are all fine."

United are still waiting for definite verdicts on recurring hamstring problems for Wright, Little and Cameron, but all hope to return to action during the club's last eight games.

The Woking win leaves Torquay (P34/Pts 66) level on points with second-placed Sutton United (33/66) and one behind Hartlepool, neither of whom played on Tuesday night.

United, who next meet Notts County (8th) at Plainmoor on Saturday, have two games in hand on Hartlepool.