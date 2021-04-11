All guns blazing from Torquay United

Published: 5:49 AM April 11, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 10th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson said that his Torquay United side had to restart 'with all guns blazing' after falling behind just before half-time in their 2-1 win over Weymouth at Plainmoor.

On another eventful day in the National League promotion race, Hartlepool United went top of the table with a 2-0 home win over fifth-placed Notts County.

But the Teessiders (64pts) have played four games more than second-placed Sutton United (63), who did not play this weekend, and three more than the Gulls (60).

Stockport are a further five points away in fourth place after a 3-0 win at Wrexham.

Torquay fell behind to an Andrew Dallas penalty in the 43rd minute, but fought back in the second half, hitting the woodwork twice and winning through goals by Jake Andrews (59mins) and a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans header five minutes from time.

It was the Gulls' fifth win in six games ahead of a 'six-pointer' at Sutton on Tuesday night.

"We could have been a couple up in the first half, and it was disappointing to come in 1-0 down," said Johnson.

"It was important that we came out all guns blazing.

"We had to play the percentages and get the ball, with quality, into their box as often as possible.

"We had three chances, two hit the crossbar, one the keeper saved, just before we scored, and then we had enough time to get another goal back.

"The lads put in a real shift.

"It's difficult to play a team with a goalie who can kick it from one end to the other - there was no midfield play really - because you know, even if you lose the ball at their end, that you are defending again straight away.

"But I felt we were going to have the energy to see it through, and it was great that we did.

"We had to ask a few lads to raise their game a bit - some were but not all were effective.

"Jake scored with a great shot that he does, and from the corner that Connor normally takes, it was a great delivery (Andrews) and a fantastic header.

"When one of your set-plays gets a result, it's a nice feeling.

"It was a great ending to what was a frustrating game at times.

"We've got a big game coming up now at Sutton, and the boys have got to rest up for a couple of days, which we've done many times before."