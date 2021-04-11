News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

All guns blazing from Torquay United

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 5:49 AM April 11, 2021   
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match betwee

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National League match between Torquay United and Weymouth at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 10th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson said that his Torquay United side had to restart 'with all guns blazing' after falling behind just before half-time in their 2-1 win over Weymouth at Plainmoor. 

On another eventful day in the National League promotion race, Hartlepool United went top of the table with a 2-0 home win over fifth-placed Notts County. 

But the Teessiders (64pts) have played four games more than second-placed Sutton United (63), who did not play this weekend, and three more than the Gulls (60). 

Stockport are a further five points away in fourth place after a 3-0 win at Wrexham. 

Torquay fell behind to an Andrew Dallas penalty in the 43rd minute, but fought back in the second half, hitting the woodwork twice and winning through goals by Jake Andrews (59mins) and a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans header five minutes from time. 

It was the Gulls' fifth win in six games ahead of a 'six-pointer' at Sutton on Tuesday night. 

"We could have been a couple up in the first half, and it was disappointing to come in 1-0 down," said Johnson. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Jim Parker: Dave on the warpath again as 'majority lose out to minority' in anti-social battle
  2. 2 Adventure tourist attractions promoting Bay as premier outdoor destination
  3. 3 Apartment offers fabulous sea views across Torbay to Berry Head
  1. 4 Torquay United 2 Weymouth 1
  2. 5 Tributes to 'Mr Entertainment' Trevor, 97
  3. 6 All guns blazing from Torquay United
  4. 7 Prince Charles in moving tribute to 'my dear Papa'
  5. 8 Ensure you're never wrong by avoiding having any opinions
  6. 9 Becky Stuckey: I just don’t understand how the consumer industry works
  7. 10 Semi-final mentality for Torquay United

"It was important that we came out all guns blazing. 

"We had to play the percentages and get the ball, with quality, into their box as often as possible. 

"We had three chances, two hit the crossbar, one the keeper saved, just before we scored, and then we had enough time to get another goal back. 

"The lads put in a real shift. 

"It's difficult to play a team with a goalie who can kick it from one end to the other - there was no midfield play really - because you know, even if you lose the ball at their end, that you are defending again straight away. 

"But I felt we were going to have the energy to see it through, and it was great that we did. 

"We had to ask a few lads to raise their game a bit - some were but not all were effective. 

"Jake scored with a great shot that he does, and from the corner that Connor normally takes, it was a great delivery (Andrews) and a fantastic header. 

"When one of your set-plays gets a result, it's a nice feeling. 

"It was a great ending to what was a frustrating game at times. 

"We've got a big game coming up now at Sutton, and the boys have got to rest up for a couple of days, which we've done many times before." 

Torquay United

Don't Miss

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has a look at the pitch before the National League Match betwee

Torquay United

Gary Johnson Wrexham reaction

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United thanks the fans after the National League match between Torqu

Torquay United

Torquay United promotion showdown at Wrexham

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebration by Torquay United player Sam Sherring during the National League Match between Wrex

Torquay United

Wrexham 0 Torquay United 1

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Torquay United's Manager, Paul Buckle applauds the Torquay United fans - Photo mandatory by-line:Phi

Torquay United

Legends of the Buckle era

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon