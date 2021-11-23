United waiting on fitness news for Aldershot

Torquay United are waiting on the fitness of attacking midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and defender Harry Perritt ahead of Tuesday night's National League game against Aldershot Town at the Recreation Ground.

Lemonheigh-Evans has missed the last two games through a combination of injury and family reasons, while Accrington Stanley loanee Perritt had to be withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 2-1 defeat Barnet because he was feeling unwell.

The Gulls are still without Danny Wright and Asa Hall, both back in training now but regaining match fitness, and Chiori Johnson (hamstring), but everyone else is thought to be available to manager Gary Johnson.

The loss at Barnet after an improved run has pulled everyone at United, 16th but still 'only' eight points off the Play-Offs, up short.

They badly need a result in Hampshire, with Johnson commenting: "We're still seeing some unexpected results across the division every week, and I keep saying that if you're not on your game, like we weren't at Barnet, you will get beat.

"There's going to be a lot of close games.

"We've got to try and stay in touch, and get the gap to the Play-Off teams down to five or six points over the next few weeks.

"We weren't on a bad run of form until Saturday, so we've got to now win an extra game, if you like, to catch up a bit."

The Gulls will hope to have a more straightforward trip this time - the closure of the M4 took them on a time-consuming detour past Wembley Stadium and a late arrival at The Hive at the weekend, although Johnson emphatically declined to use that as a factor in the team's slow start.

Only Dover Athletic's 12-point deduction kept Aldershot off the bottom of the table after a torrid start which saw them lose their first five games and former manager Danny Searle replaced by ex-Weymouth and Southend boss Mark Molesley.

The Shots have still suffered 12 defeats in 16 league and cup fixtures this season.

But they do go into this match after a surprise 2-1 home win over promotion-chasing Grimsby Town last time out, even though that represented their first points in eight home games.

Their leading scorer is former AFC Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews with five goals, and Molesley may go with him, Academy graduate Tommy Willard and experienced Alfie Whittingham up front.