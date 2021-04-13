Torquay United showdown at Sutton

Published: 8:47 AM April 13, 2021

Joe Lewis of Torquay United battles for the ball with Omar Bugiel of Sutton United during the National League match between Torquay United and Sutton United at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 26th January 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

The meeting of Sutton United and Torquay United at Gander Green Lane on April 13 has been standing out for both sets of fans ever since the Ambers set out in pursuit of the Gulls well before Christmas.

Sutton have caught and passed Torquay since then, yet neither of them top the National League table as they go head-to-head in Surrey (7pm).

Hartlepool United, who don't play this midweek, are in first place, and Gulls manager Gary Johnson is quick to stress: "It's not a two-horse race by any means, not with so many games to go."

Hartlepool (64pts) have played several more games than either Sutton (63) or Torquay (60), which only serves to underline how important this match is.

Johnson says: "Whoever loses will still have a chance of getting the points back, but It's literally a six-pointer.

"They are above us, but we want to keep our momentum going.

"We wanted to be within reach of them when this match came round. We're not quite there, but we're close.

"The important thing is to look after ourselves and our own performances, and see where it takes us."

United have no fresh injury worries from Saturday's 2-1 home victory over Weymouth, their fifth win in six games.

Johnson took young on-loan left-back Ryan Law off at half-time at the weekend, explaining: "Ryan had played five 90-minute games in a short space of time and, although he wasn't having a bad game, I could see he was getting a bit tired. I think he was grateful for the rest."

United also have Dean Moxey back from injury to fill that position if needed.

Sutton did not play on Saturday, but their only real absentee before then was left-winger Will Randall, and he's one of the few serious injuries they've had all season.

They're on a 14-game unbeaten run, although they have slowed of late with a series of draws.

But in eleven-goal Harry Beautyman they have one of the best attacking midfielders in the division, Millwall loanee Isaac Oloafe has scored ten times and David Ajiboye is a pacy, potential match-winner on their right wing.

It's not the only important game on the night.

Stockport County (4th) are home to King's Lynn Town, Notts County (5th) travel to Solihull Moors, Chesterfield (6th) entertain Boreham Wood while FC Halifax (7th) meet Wrexham (8th) at The Shay.