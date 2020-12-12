Frustrating draw for United

Published: 6:32 PM December 12, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the English National League game between Kings Lynn Town and Torquay United at The Walks Stadium on Dec 12 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Gulls held at King’s Lynn

Manager Gary Johnson did not think that Torquay United skipper Asa Hall’s second-half sending-off was worth a yellow card, let alone a red, as his table topping Gulls ground out a 0-0 draw at mid table King’s Lynn Town.

But the United boss derived little pleasure from a rare off-day in attack.

Of Hall’s straight red card for a foul eleven minutes from time, Johnson said: “We felt the sending-off wasn’t a sending-off, no way – it wasn’t even a yellow card. “

He added: “It was a disappointing game for us, but I’m always disappointed when we don’t pick up three points wherever we go.

“It was a poor performance because I didn’t recognise our game.

“The opposition were up for it, and King’s Lynn aren’t a bad side.

“But we weren’t as effective as we normally are.

“We defended well, with people throwing themselves around our goal, but there wasn’t enough going on outside our penalty area.

“We did pick up another injury to Sam Sherring, and there’s a bit of work to do over the next two or three days, and then we go again on Tuesday. “

That’s when United return to Plainmoor to take on Dagenham & Redbridge.