Frustrating draw for United
- Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle
Gulls held at King’s Lynn
Manager Gary Johnson did not think that Torquay United skipper Asa Hall’s second-half sending-off was worth a yellow card, let alone a red, as his table topping Gulls ground out a 0-0 draw at mid table King’s Lynn Town.
But the United boss derived little pleasure from a rare off-day in attack.
Of Hall’s straight red card for a foul eleven minutes from time, Johnson said: “We felt the sending-off wasn’t a sending-off, no way – it wasn’t even a yellow card. “
He added: “It was a disappointing game for us, but I’m always disappointed when we don’t pick up three points wherever we go.
“It was a poor performance because I didn’t recognise our game.
“The opposition were up for it, and King’s Lynn aren’t a bad side.
Most Read
- 1 Community shop reopens offering free food, toiletries and clothes
- 2 New fundraiser needed for sailing charity
- 3 Jane’s carols by YouTube
- 4 Patrick’s to make Bay glitter for Christmas
- 5 Guess the results to win a prize
- 6 Save £5 on a Marldon Christmas Tree Farm tree with your Torbay Weekly
- 7 Tributes to Ian Doggett - ‘true gentleman, community champion and ardent Gulls fan’
- 8 Boxing Day sea walk cancelled
- 9 Cat Chat: What to do if you think you’ve found a stray cat
- 10 Play Torbay reaches out with free weekly support for parent carers
“But we weren’t as effective as we normally are.
“We defended well, with people throwing themselves around our goal, but there wasn’t enough going on outside our penalty area.
“We did pick up another injury to Sam Sherring, and there’s a bit of work to do over the next two or three days, and then we go again on Tuesday. “
That’s when United return to Plainmoor to take on Dagenham & Redbridge.