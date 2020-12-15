Despite playing against ten men for 50 minutes, Torquay United’s eleven-match unbeaten run finally ended when Dagenham & Redbridge manned the barricades to great effect at Plainmoor

Gary Johnson’s Gulls, who are still six points clear at the top of the National League table, hit the woodwork twice, forced 13 corners and had 16 attempts at goal in the second half alone.

But all that pressure, cranking up with every minute after the sending-off of Daggers midfielder Mitch Brundle just before half-time, counted for nothing as former United striker Paul McCallum’s 14th minute header inflicted United’s first defeat since the second game of the season at Eastleigh (1-2).

Without Asa Hall through suspension and Sam Sherring with injury, Johnson recalled Matt Buse at right-back and Gary Warren at centre-back, with Kyle Cameron moving to left-back in a reshuffled back-four.

The Daggers had centre-forward McCallum back from a suspension of his own. United started brightly enough.

They had a scare when McCallum headed over from a Myles Weston cross, but an Aaron Nemane cross went begging in the ninth minute and then Warren headed a Jake Andrews corner against the bar.

Seconds later, in the 14th minute, Dagenham went straight to the Ellacombe End and took the lead, McCallum rising between Kerr and Warren to head home another Weston cross from eight yards…0-1.

Shaun MacDonald pulled out a fine save from McCallum, the striker hitting the post from the rebound, as Dagenham nearly went 2-0 up in the 34th minute.

But the match seemed to have taken a major turn when referee Scott Tallis had his red card out in a lash when Brundle appeared to elbow Randell in an aerial challenge.

Johnson swapped Billy Waters for Buse at the interval, and he later sent on Armani Little and Josh Umerah for Kerr and Nemane.

United cannot be accused of not trying everything to equalise.

The Daggers, who mounted two banks of four and didn’t have a single shot at goal in the second half, just dug in, put their backs against the door and defied Torquay to blow it down.

The pressure was non-stop and almost every United player had a go at goal.

The nearest misses were by Cameron, who headed against the post, Whitfield, Andrews, Little, Wright and Waters – all agonisingly close to the goal that would have kept that unbeaten run going.

But the ball just wouldn’t go in.

Torquay United (4-4-1-1): MacDonald; Buse (Waters 46), Kerr (Little 67), Warren, Cameron; Nemane (Umerah 80), Randell, Andrews, Whitfield; Lemonheigh-Evans; Wright; subs not used – Covolan, Price.

Dagenham & Redbridge (4-3-3): Justham; Eleftheriou, Clark, Croll, Johnson (Wright 74); Ogogo, Rance, Brundle; Weston, McCallum (Wilson 83) McQueen (Adams 57); subs not used – Balanta, Strizovic.

Sent Off: Brundle 41.

Referee: Scott Tallis (Cambs).