Turning our season around
- Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK
Torquay United's players have been put through an extra-tough build-up to Saturday's FA Cup tie at home to Havant & Waterlooville.
Manager Gary Johnson cancelled the squad's usual Sunday off after their 2-0 league defeat at Bromley, which followed a similar scoreline at Boreham Wood last midweek, and they have trained every day since.
"We've got to turn our season around a little bit, because we've lost more than we've won," said Johnson.
"We have needed to do something different.
"We've made sure that nothing was comfortable, because we weren't comfortable watching the last couple of games. They've had a tough week.
"Being in on Sunday was a real problem for everyone. But it made them think that, if they don't perform, they're not going to get the rewards.
"We've put a programme together for the whole week. There's been a lot of work."
Johnson revealed: "They watched the whole 90-minute video of Saturday's game on the first day.
"We said 'our fans had to watch it - now you've got to watch it'.
"You could have heard a pin drop.
"But these lads respond quite well to that sort of thing.
"They are fit, although they didn't look fit at Bromley, and they always put in the energy. But sometimes it's misdirected and it doesn't come off.
"We'll see how well they've responded on Saturday."