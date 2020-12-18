TUFC Trophy Preview

Published: 6:03 PM December 18, 2020

Defender Dean Moxey has recovered from injury and returns to Torquay United’s squad for Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy Third Round tie against Southern League Chesham United at The Meadow (3pm).

Former Exeter City stalwart Moxey, who was proving a quality replacement for long-term absentee Liam Davis at left-back, has missed the Gulls’ last six matches with a hip problem.

But he resumed training this week and manager Gary Johnson reported: “Dean is fit and available for selection, which is great news.”

Johnson also confirmed that midfielder Armani Little came through a 25-minute comeback appearance, in Tuesday’s 0-1 defeat by Dagenham & Redbridge, without any problems.

Johnson was giving nothing away about his planned selection, but there must be a good chance that Little and Moxey will start, with Boxing Day’s big league game at home to Yeovil Town in mind, as well as the need to avoid an upset in this Trophy tie.

Olaf Koszela and Louie Slough both remain on loan at Dorchester Town and cannot be recalled at the moment, so first-year pros Owen Price and JJ Evans are likely to be on the subs bench this weekend.

“We have done all our usual homework on Chesham, and we are not taking them lightly – they’ve made a very good start to the season, “said Johnson.

Chesham – United needed a replay before knocking them out in this competition five years ago- are indeed going well under joint managers James Duncan and Michael Murray, who pulled several players with them when they moved from Potters Bar Town two years ago.

They have lost only once in seven league games and have enjoyed back-to-back 3-1 away wins over Weston-super-Mare and Aveley to reach this stage.

There’s £4,500 in prizemoney at stake, but with Buckinghamshire moved into Tier Three anti-virus status this week, no fans are allowed and the club is mounting a TV streaming service instead.