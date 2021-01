Published: 5:35 PM January 15, 2021

Torquay United's FA Trophy game at Boreham Wood on Saturday has been postponed.

Heavy snowfall is expected in the area and both clubs have agreed a postponement was in the best interests of the health and safety of staff and players.

The rearranged match will take place on Tuesday, January 19 with an earlier kick-off time of 7pm.