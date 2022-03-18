Torquay United to honour former manager Frank O'Farrell

Torquay United have confirmed that the club will officially honour their former manager Frank O'Farrell, who died recently at the age of 94, at Tuesday night's home game against Aldershot Town (7.45pm).

Members of O'Farrell's family will be guests at Plainmoor, the matchday programme will carry a range of tributes to the ex-Weymouth, Gulls, Leicester City, Manchester United, Cardiff City and Iran manager and a minute's applause will be held before kick-off.

After a distinguished playing career with West Ham United, Preston North End and Eire, O'Farrell joined United from Weymouth in 1965 and galvanised the club, winning promotion in his first season and nearly taking the Gulls up again over the next two-and-a-half years before leaving for Leicester.

His funeral will be held at Our Lady, Help of Christians and St Denis Church, Priory Road, Torquay, on April 7 (10am), with donations requested to Alzheimers Research UK.