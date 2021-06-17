Amazing response from the Yellow Army

Published: 4:17 PM June 17, 2021

Torquay United received 750,000 website 'hits' and more than 35,000 phone calls from fans trying to buy tickets for Sunday's National League Play-Off Final.

The Gulls have reported the figures alongside thanks and apologies to the supporters who could not get one of only 3,100 tickets, which they and opponents Hartlepool United both received for the big game at Ashton Gate, Bristol.

Under the Government's recently extended Covid-19 restrictions, a similar capacity has been imposed for Bristol Bears' Premiership rugby Play-Off Semi-Final at home to Harlequins on Saturday.

United say that, although a big demand for tickets was expected, the online and phone requests were 'unprecedented', adding: "It resulted in issues with other telephone exchanges and both our website and phone lines becoming inaccessible for a short period.

"The club would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and these numbers only serve to further illustrate the commitment and passion of our club's devoted fan base.”