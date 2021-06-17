News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Amazing response from the Yellow Army

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 4:17 PM June 17, 2021   
Plainmoor during the National League Semi Final Play Off match between Torquay United and Notts Coun

Plainmoor during the National League Semi Final Play Off match between Torquay United and Notts County at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 12th June 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United received 750,000 website 'hits' and more than 35,000 phone calls from fans trying to buy tickets for Sunday's National League Play-Off Final. 

The Gulls have reported the figures alongside thanks and apologies to the supporters who could not get one of only 3,100 tickets, which they and opponents Hartlepool United both received for the big game at Ashton Gate, Bristol. 

Under the Government's recently extended Covid-19 restrictions, a similar capacity has been imposed for Bristol Bears' Premiership rugby Play-Off Semi-Final at home to Harlequins on Saturday. 

United say that, although a big demand for tickets was expected, the online and phone requests were 'unprecedented', adding: "It resulted in issues with other telephone exchanges and both our website and phone lines becoming inaccessible for a short period. 

"The club would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused, and these numbers only serve to further illustrate the commitment and passion of our club's devoted fan base.” 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Chairman Clarke Osborne, during the pre-season The Fans meet Torquay United at Plainmoor, Torquay, D

Torquay United

Congratulations from Clarke

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Celebrations for Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United at the final whistle during the National Le

Torquay United

'Ecstatic' Johnson heaps praise on players and fans as Gulls win place...

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Dean Moxey of Torquay United during the National League Semi Final Play Off ma

Non-League Football

Super Gulls soar to play-off final

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
David Musgrove was awarded the MBE for services to disabled people

Queen's Birthday Honours recognise community heroes across Torbay and...

Nikki Belso

Author Picture Icon