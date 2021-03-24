Successful game management from Torquay United
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
Manager Gary Johnson was full of praise for Torquay United's first-half performance and then the way they 'game-managed' the second half in their 2-0 National League win over Solihull Moors at Plainmoor.
Since they were beaten 4-1 at Maidenhead last week, the Gulls have picked up six points and two 'clean-sheets' against King's Lynn Town (1-0) and Solihull.
Goals by Jake Andrews (9mins) and Adam Randell (40) completed a first 'double' of the season for United, prompting Johnson to say: "I thought the lads were magnificent in the first half, and only Man City can play like that for two halves.
"We got our two goals, we worked hard and we demoralised them in the first half.
"You knew there was going to be a bit of a backlash from them, but the whole team defended really well and the game-management of the boys is getting better and better."
Moors aimed nearly everything at their 'beanpole' striker Kyle Hudlin, before he was taken off on the hour, and Johnson said: "It's not easy to defend against a lad who's 6ft 9in tall, but we dealt with that quite well.
"We saw it out lovely, and it was a really good all-round performance.
"It was very important that we got those six points, to keep us in the race.
"Hopefully we can keep it going - it's about a mental state for the boys now.
"The games keep coming. If they start thinking they're tired, they will be. If they think they've got energy and are strong, they will be, and we've got to help them with that."
There were also wins for Sutton United (3-1 at Bromley), Hartlepool United (1-0 at Dagenham) and Stockport County (3-0 home to Eastleigh).
Sutton (P28/60pts) still top the table, ahead of Hartlepool (P31/56), Torquay (P29/54) and Stockport (P29/50). The Gulls travel to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.