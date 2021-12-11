News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

United sign winger Felix

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 8:23 AM December 11, 2021
Joe Felix

Joe Felix - Credit: Torquay United

Torquay United have made their second signing of the week - young midfielder Joe Felix from National League South club Billericay Town.

Felix, 22, has spent the last 18 months at the Essex club after starting his career first with Fulham and then Queen's Park Rangers.

The diminutive winger has been on trial with the Gulls this week and follows on-loan Exeter City left-back Jack Sparkes into the club.

United have not revealed the length of Felix's first contract at Plainmoor, or whether they have paid a fee for him, but manager Gary Johnson said: "He's a little 'un.  However, he's a little 'un with a big heart, and power and pace.

"Billericay obviously didn't want to lose him, but the lad was waiting for a club to give him full-time football and move his career up the ladder again."

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Midweek Herald Who cares? campaign.

Norrms McNamara: Ten-second delay...

Norrms McNamara Purple Angel dementia campaign

Author Picture Icon
Goal celebrations for Joe Lewis of Torquay United as he heads the ball into the net beating Ross Fit

Torquay United

Gulls find winning formula at Weymouth

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Dan Martin of Torquay United battles for the ball with Tyrell Warren of FC Halifax Town during the N

Torquay United

Summer signing Dan has 'point to prove'

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United looks on during the National League match between Weymouth a

Torquay United

"Very important win" for Torquay United

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon