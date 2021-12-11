United sign winger Felix

Torquay United have made their second signing of the week - young midfielder Joe Felix from National League South club Billericay Town.

Felix, 22, has spent the last 18 months at the Essex club after starting his career first with Fulham and then Queen's Park Rangers.

The diminutive winger has been on trial with the Gulls this week and follows on-loan Exeter City left-back Jack Sparkes into the club.

United have not revealed the length of Felix's first contract at Plainmoor, or whether they have paid a fee for him, but manager Gary Johnson said: "He's a little 'un. However, he's a little 'un with a big heart, and power and pace.

"Billericay obviously didn't want to lose him, but the lad was waiting for a club to give him full-time football and move his career up the ladder again."