Torquay United sign Law on loan
- Credit: Dave Rowntree/PPAUK
Torquay United have made Plymouth Argyle's 21-year-old left-back Ryan Law their eighth loan signing of the season.
Law, whose father Gareth is a former Gulls striker and now Exeter City physio, is joining United for a month, to help Gary Johnson's squad through a problem period at left-back.
First-choice Dean Moxey is about to resume training after a hip injury and both recent deputies, Jake Andrews and Joe Lewis, have been playing out of position.
Andrews is a midfield player and Lewis is a right-footed defender.
"Ryan is an athletic left-sided player who play left-back or left wing-back, and we're very pleased to have him on board," said Johnson.
Law, who joined fellow Pilgrims loanee Adam Randell at Plainmoor, has had loan spells at Gloucester City, Truro City and Chippenham Town, his stay in Wiltshire spoiled by the Covid-enforced ending of their NL South season.
But he has made five first-team appearances, four of them starts, in Argyle EFL and FLT cup games over the last three years.
