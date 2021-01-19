Torquay United strengthen the depth of their squad

Published: 2:33 PM January 19, 2021

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United before the National League match between Torquay United and Yeovil Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 26th December 2020 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Saturday’s important away National League game at Notts County will be the first chance for new Torquay United signing Max Sheaf to make his mark after the 20-year-old Hull City midfielder completed a recently predicted loan move to the end of the season.

Sheaf, who caught the eye of Gulls manager Gary Johnson during an impressive 22-game spell at League Two Cheltenham Town last season, was not signed in time to play in Tuesday night’s rearranged FA Trophy tie at Boreham Wood.

Sheaf’s signing, following the arrival of Crystal Palace striker Rob Street, 19, increases the depth of the NL leaders’ squad, but may prompt at least one loan move out of Plainmoor.

Meanwhile, United have rearranged their postponed game against Solihull Moors (H) for Tuesday, March 23 (7pm), and they have brought forward the kick-off of next Tuesday’s home match against Sutton United to 7pm.