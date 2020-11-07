The First Round game at Plainmoor (12.45pm) is one of 16 ties which BBC TV are broadcasting over the weekend.

Those matches will have either full multi-camera treatment or, as at Plainmoor, with a single camera via the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer.

But National League United and League Two Crawley will still receive £12,500 each for that coverage.

There is also £22,629 in prize money at stake, which has been adjusted to help losing clubs during the Covid-19 crisis.

Winners will now collect £16,972 and losers £5,657.

That will come on top of the £9,375 which Gary Johnson’s squad earned for their 2-0 win at Southern League Sholing in the Fourth Qualifying Round last month.

The Second Round draw will be made on Monday evening, covered live on BBC Two (7pm), when the Torquay/Crawley ball will be No.17/40.