Centre-back Warren made his long-awaited return from injury as a substitute in the Gulls’ 2-1 weekend win at Bromley, where midfielder Hall and striker Umerah were both rested on the all-weather Hayes Lane pitch.

Former Exeter City favourite Moxey has served a three-match suspension and he also comes into the reckoning.

Armani Little, Fraser Kerr and Andrew Nelson are all the comeback trail, prompting Johnson to say: “All of a sudden, we’re not far away from having a group of 20-odd players that you would feel very comfortable with.

“The bigger our squad, the more I’ll be able to game-manage our players, to get the best out of them.

“Asa has got an injury (calf) which can flare up if he trains or plays on a hard surface. It was the right thing to do to rest him on the astroturf, and it was the same with Josh, who’s also had a niggling injury.”

United played so well at Bromley, especially in the second half, that making changes will not be easy against a Chesterfield side coming off a 4-0 home win over Woking.

“Someone must have it in for us - we went to Eastleigh after they had won 5-1, Bromley had beaten Dover 4-1 before we went there and now Chesterfield scored four last Saturday,” said Johnson.

“But these games are all showing us where we are.

“We wanted to hit the ground running and really, but for one half against Eastleigh (1-2), we have played well.”

Johnson also revealed what lay behind the Bromley display.

“The GPS figures showed that the players put in more running than they have ever done in the space of one game since I’ve been here,” he said.

“They weren’t just running further, they were running faster - and they were enjoying it.”

With experienced striker Scott Boden suspended, Chesterfield manager John Pemberton signed former Doncaster forward Alex Kiwomya last week and he scored in the win over Woking.

Nineteen-year-old youth product Luke Rawson (2) and 6ft 5in tall centre-forward Tom Denton also hit the net.