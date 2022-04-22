PREVIEW: Torquay United's Play-Off hopes in the balance at Grimsby

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson on the touchline during the Vanarama National League Match between Solihull Moors and Torquay United at Damson Parkway, Solihull on September 14 - PHOTO: Steve Bond/PPAUK - Credit: Steve Bond/Pinnacle

Timing can be everything, in football as in life, and the next few days could keep Torquay United’s National League Play-Off hopes very much alive or all but end them – not just because of what the Gulls might do at Grimsby Town on Saturday, but because of results elsewhere.

Torquay (9th) go into the weekend seven points behind Notts County (7th), in the last PO place, and nine behind Grimsby (6th) with a game in hand, which happens to be away to the leaders Stockport County.

But while Gary Johnson’s side does battle at Blundell Park, Notts entertain all-but-down Weymouth at Meadow Lane, while Dagenham & Redbridge (8th) and Chesterfield (5th) are at home to similarly doomed duo King’s Lynn Town and Dover Athletic.

As if that isn’t ominous enough, next Tuesday night Notts go to Dover.

It all means that, if United don’t beat Grimsby, they could find themselves at least nine points adrift, and maybe even worse off next midweek, with only five games left.

That may be the hard maths of the matter, but United will not stop trying, as they did to the end of that exasperating 0-0 draw with Eastleigh at Plainmoor.

Johnson admitted as his squad prepared to leave for Lincolnshire: “It felt a bit like a defeat on Monday.

“We’re probably quite long odds to do it, but we are part of the group of teams which are competing, and it’s absolutely still possible.

“Only a couple of teams look like they may have given up, but most are still giving it a go, including Dover.”

Veteran defender Dean Moxey limped off against Eastleigh with a thigh injury and may miss out this time, but midfielder Tom Lapslie has returned to training this week.

Johnson also said: “I was pleased with the people who came on (on Monday) – Ali (Omar) did well and Klaidi (Lolos) looks like he’s snapped out of his own game and is understanding ours.”

When Grimsby won (3-1) at Plainmoor in September, they looked like they might bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.

A poor mid-season dropped them out of contention for automatic promotion, but manager Paul Hurst has hauled them back into the Play-Off picture on a run of only two defeats in 15 games.

Ryan Taylor and 13-goal leading scorer John McAtee remain a lively partnership up front, and United will also have to watch former Hartlepool favourite Gavin Holohan and the experienced Sean Scannell, just back from injury, in midfield.

The referee is Jacob Miles from Sussex.