Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored for Torquay United. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored for Torquay United. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Gulls manager Gary Johnson, whose squad meets Stockport County in the opening game of the National League season at Plainmoor on Saturday, said: “I am not going to give our team out, and we asked Exeter not to release it either, because I don’t want Stockport to know what we did.

“If they want to find out exactly how we played, they’ll have to work hard to do it.”

United are in the last week of their build-up to the season as the National League continues talks with Government and the Football Association over a ‘critical funding package’.

The Exeter win was a timely 65th birthday present to Johnson from his players after a difficult pre-season, overshadowed by the Covid-19 crisis and injuries.

Goal scorer Kyle Cameron. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK Goal scorer Kyle Cameron. Photo: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

“Exeter put a strong side out, and thanks to them for playing us at short notice,” he said. “All in all, it was a good performance and a good result confidence-wise.

“We have now got two or three who should be back in the squad who haven’t been available up to now.

“With eight games in October, that’s going to be very important.”

In the friendly at Exeter’s training ground, arranged after Bath City called off a planned game at the weekend, United took the lead through a Cameron set-piece header (14).

After the Grecians equalised twice through Nicky Law, United won it with second-half goals by Lemonheigh-Evans (55) and Moxey (83) against his old club.

Moxey, who is suspended for the first three games of the season, had gone on with ten minutes to go.