Torquay United's final push for promotion

Published: 8:03 AM May 1, 2021

GOAL! Scott Boden of Torquay United celebrates having scored to break the deadlock during the Vanarama National League match between Woking and Torquay United at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking, Surrey on Tuesday 20th April 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Can they do it? Can Torquay United, after seven years out of the Football League, win back the place they lost, for a second time, in 2014?

It will all be decided in the home straight of the National League promotion race and, in this most unpredictable of seasons, all the contenders have intriguing matches still to play.

Here are the remaining fixtures of the leading clubs (HOME games in capitals):

Torquay United (70pts) - EASTLEIGH, Chesterfield, BROMLEY, Stockport, BARNET, Altrincham.

Sutton United (69) - ALDERSHOT, Notts Co, WEYMOUTH, WOKING, Maidenhead, HARTLEPOOL, Barnet.

Hartlepool United (67) - CHESTERFIELD, Bromley, MAIDENHEAD, Aldershot, Sutton, WEYMOUTH.

Stockport County (65) - FC Halifax, WEALDSTONE, DAGENHAM, TORQUAY, WOKING, Yeovil.

FC Halifax Town (59) - STOCKPORT, Yeovil, BOREHAM WOOD, Dagenham, Maidenhead, CHESTERFIELD.

Chesterfield (56) - Hartlepool, TORQUAY, Woking, KING'S LYNN, WEALDSTONE, DAGENHAM, FC Halifax.

Eastleigh (56) - Torquay, Altrincham, BARNET, Aldershot, BOREHAM WOOD, Solihull Moors.

Bromley (55) - HARTLEPOOL, Torquay, Wealdstone, Notts Co, Aldershot, NOTTS CO.

Wrexham (54) - SOLIHULL MOORS, Maidenhead, YEOVIL, Boreham Wood, NOTTS CO, KING'S LYNN, Dagenham.

Notts County (53) - Altrincham, SUTTON, Barnet, Maidenhead, BROMLEY, Wrexham, WEYMOUTH, Bromley.

Things to look out for:

* Sutton meet Hartlepool on the penultimate Saturday (May 22) of the season.

* Stockport have four successive home games after Halifax away this weekend.

* Stockport-v-Torquay (May 15) - mark it in the diary..!

P W D L GD Pts Torquay United 36 21 7 8 25 70 Sutton United 35 20 9 6 28 69 Hartlepool United 36 19 10 7 21 67 Stockport County 36 18 11 7 31 65 FC Halifax Town 36 17 8 11 11 59 Chesterfield 35 17 5 13 13 56 Eastleigh 36 15 11 10 7 56 Bromley 36 15 10 11 6 55 Wrexham 35 15 9 11 15 54 Notts County 34 15 8 11 10 53



