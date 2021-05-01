News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torquay United's final push for promotion

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 8:03 AM May 1, 2021   
GOAL! Scott Boden of Torquay United celebrates having scored to break the deadlock during the Vanara

GOAL! Scott Boden of Torquay United celebrates having scored to break the deadlock during the Vanarama National League match between Woking and Torquay United at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, Woking, Surrey on Tuesday 20th April 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK

Can they do it? Can Torquay United, after seven years out of the Football League, win back the place they lost, for a second time, in 2014? 

It will all be decided in the home straight of the National League promotion race and, in this most unpredictable of seasons, all the contenders have intriguing matches still to play. 

Here are the remaining fixtures of the leading clubs (HOME games in capitals): 

Torquay United (70pts) - EASTLEIGH, Chesterfield, BROMLEY, Stockport, BARNET, Altrincham. 

Sutton United (69) - ALDERSHOT, Notts Co, WEYMOUTH, WOKING, Maidenhead, HARTLEPOOL, Barnet. 

Hartlepool United (67) - CHESTERFIELD, Bromley, MAIDENHEAD, Aldershot, Sutton, WEYMOUTH. 

Stockport County (65) - FC Halifax, WEALDSTONE, DAGENHAM, TORQUAY, WOKING, Yeovil. 

FC Halifax Town (59) - STOCKPORT, Yeovil, BOREHAM WOOD, Dagenham, Maidenhead, CHESTERFIELD. 

Chesterfield (56) - Hartlepool, TORQUAY, Woking, KING'S LYNN, WEALDSTONE, DAGENHAM, FC Halifax. 

Eastleigh (56) - Torquay, Altrincham, BARNET, Aldershot, BOREHAM WOOD, Solihull Moors. 

Bromley (55) - HARTLEPOOL, Torquay, Wealdstone, Notts Co, Aldershot, NOTTS CO. 

Wrexham (54) - SOLIHULL MOORS, Maidenhead, YEOVIL, Boreham Wood, NOTTS CO, KING'S LYNN, Dagenham. 

Notts County (53) - Altrincham, SUTTON, Barnet, Maidenhead, BROMLEY, Wrexham, WEYMOUTH, Bromley. 

Things to look out for: 

* Sutton meet Hartlepool on the penultimate Saturday (May 22) of the season. 

* Stockport have four successive home games after Halifax away this weekend. 

* Stockport-v-Torquay (May 15) - mark it in the diary..! 

P

W

D

L

GD

Pts

Torquay United

36

21

7

8

25

70

Sutton United

35

20

9

6

28

69

Hartlepool United

36

19

10

7

21

67

Stockport County

36

18

11

7

31

65

FC Halifax Town

36

17

8

11

11

59

Chesterfield

35

17

5

13

13

56

Eastleigh

36

15

11

10

7

56

Bromley

36

15

10

11

6

55

Wrexham

35

15

9

11

15

54

Notts County

34

15

8

11

10

53


Torquay United
Torbay News

