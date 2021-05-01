Torquay United's final push for promotion
- Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK
Can they do it? Can Torquay United, after seven years out of the Football League, win back the place they lost, for a second time, in 2014?
It will all be decided in the home straight of the National League promotion race and, in this most unpredictable of seasons, all the contenders have intriguing matches still to play.
Here are the remaining fixtures of the leading clubs (HOME games in capitals):
Torquay United (70pts) - EASTLEIGH, Chesterfield, BROMLEY, Stockport, BARNET, Altrincham.
Sutton United (69) - ALDERSHOT, Notts Co, WEYMOUTH, WOKING, Maidenhead, HARTLEPOOL, Barnet.
Hartlepool United (67) - CHESTERFIELD, Bromley, MAIDENHEAD, Aldershot, Sutton, WEYMOUTH.
Stockport County (65) - FC Halifax, WEALDSTONE, DAGENHAM, TORQUAY, WOKING, Yeovil.
FC Halifax Town (59) - STOCKPORT, Yeovil, BOREHAM WOOD, Dagenham, Maidenhead, CHESTERFIELD.
Chesterfield (56) - Hartlepool, TORQUAY, Woking, KING'S LYNN, WEALDSTONE, DAGENHAM, FC Halifax.
Eastleigh (56) - Torquay, Altrincham, BARNET, Aldershot, BOREHAM WOOD, Solihull Moors.
Bromley (55) - HARTLEPOOL, Torquay, Wealdstone, Notts Co, Aldershot, NOTTS CO.
Wrexham (54) - SOLIHULL MOORS, Maidenhead, YEOVIL, Boreham Wood, NOTTS CO, KING'S LYNN, Dagenham.
Notts County (53) - Altrincham, SUTTON, Barnet, Maidenhead, BROMLEY, Wrexham, WEYMOUTH, Bromley.
Things to look out for:
* Sutton meet Hartlepool on the penultimate Saturday (May 22) of the season.
* Stockport have four successive home games after Halifax away this weekend.
* Stockport-v-Torquay (May 15) - mark it in the diary..!
P
W
D
L
GD
Pts
Torquay United
36
21
7
8
25
70
Sutton United
35
20
9
6
28
69
Hartlepool United
36
19
10
7
21
67
Stockport County
36
18
11
7
31
65
FC Halifax Town
36
17
8
11
11
59
Chesterfield
35
17
5
13
13
56
Eastleigh
36
15
11
10
7
56
Bromley
36
15
10
11
6
55
Wrexham
35
15
9
11
15
54
Notts County
34
15
8
11
10
53