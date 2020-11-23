If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, with one of the lowest infection rates in the country, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds of up to 2,500.

That’s the number they had prepared to take with safety restrictions before fans were banned several weeks ago.

National League leaders United don’t play at home until Saturday week, December 5, when Wrexham come to Plainmoor.

But they then have three more home matches in December – Maidenhead United on December 8, Dagenham & Redbridge on December 15 and Yeovil Town on Boxing Day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that crowds of up to 4,000 will be allowed at outdoor events in lowrisk areas, but it is assumed that previous safety measures, like social distancing, will be in place.

So Torquay will be restricted on numbers at 6,300-capacity Plainmoor.