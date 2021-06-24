Torquay United retained list

Published: 7:08 AM June 24, 2021

Torquay United have released eight players, including two members of the squad which fell just short of promotion in the National League Play-Off Final at the weekend.

Manager Gary Johnson is not offering new contracts to strikers Billy Waters, Josh Umerah and Andrew Nelson, midfielders Matt Buse and JJ Evans and defenders Liam Davis, Gary Warren and Owen Price.

Loan players Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Randell (Plymouth), Benji Kimpioka (Sunderland) and Scott Boden (Chesterfield) return to their parent clubs.

Player of the Year Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and defender Joe Lewis are both under contract for next season.

All the rest of the senior squad have been offered new deals, and most are believed to be on the point of re-signing.

They are goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, Ben Wynter, Dean Moxey, Kyle Cameron, Ben Whitfield, Jake Andrews, Aaron Nemane, Asa Hall, Armani Little and Danny Wright.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has already left to join League Two Port Vale, and Johnson admits that a few more have yet to agree while they see what interest there might be from other clubs.

Waters and Buse were both substitutes in the Play-Off Final against Hartlepool, and both took part in the penalty shoot-out, Waters missing and Buse having the final spot-kick saved.

Nelson's year at Plainmoor was the most frustrating, for the ex-Sunderland and Dundee striker was injured in pre-season and never kicked a ball in anger.

Popular left-back Davis leaves after four years and 100 games for the club, although he was out for the last 18 months after sustaining a serious ankle injury in an FA Cup tie at Maidstone in November 2019.

Former Exeter City centre-back Warren also had an injury-plagued season, while ex-Charlton and Ebbsfleet striker Umerah scored four goals in 29 appearances.

Evans and Price, both first-year pros, are released. But defender Louie Slough and striker Olaf Koszela, also products of the Gulls Academy, have been offered the chance to see if they can break into the first-team next season.

United are expected to release further details of player movement towards the end of the week, plus information on pre-season games - Johnson has lined up seven friendlies with four at Plainmoor - and season-ticket and match-day prices for 2021-2022.