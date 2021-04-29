News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Late late show with Torquay United

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 12:29 PM April 29, 2021   
Goal celebrations for Scott Boden of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay

Goal celebrations for Scott Boden of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Aldershot Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Tuesday 27th April 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

The word on the lips of all Torquay United supporters is 'Gary-Time', for the Gulls' last-gasp goals are fast becoming part of Plainmoor folklore. 

But what exactly are the facts and figures behind the remarkable series of efforts which have helped to galvanise the club's bid for promotion back to the Football League? 

It all started on the very first day of the season, on October 3, when a Connor Lemonheigh-Evans goal in the 90th minute beat Stockport County 1-0 at Plainmoor. 

It's kept on happening on a regular basis ever since, not only at Plainmoor but at places like Bromley (2-1), Halifax (2-1), Wealdstone (2-1), Weymouth (4-3), Wrexham (1-0) and Sutton (1-0). 

But Gary Johnson's Gulls took their late, late show to new levels over the past week. 

They came from 2-0 down to score a 98th minute equaliser through Ben Wynter against Notts County (2-2) last Saturday. 

And the clock was approaching 97 minutes when Scott Boden headed the winner against Aldershot Town (2-1) from Adam Randell's cross on Tuesday night. 

Over the course of this unprecedented Covid-hit, fan-less campaign, United have scored winners or equalisers in stoppage-time SEVEN times. 

They have struck TEN times after the 85th minute. 

And their goals from the 80th minute onwards have yielded no fewer than TWENTY-FOUR points. 

Johnson, who is expected to be named the National League's Manager of the Month after 19 points out of 21 in April, has admitted that his nerves are starting to feel the strain. 

The same can certainly be said for United's home-based 'Yellow Army' of frazzled, but still happy, fans. 

And, of course, there are still six games to go..! 

Author Picture Icon