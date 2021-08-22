Gulls punished for their mistakes
- Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
Manager Gary Johnson said that Torquay United contributed to their own downfall after a surprise 3-1 home defeat by Altrincham as the National League finally got under way at Plainmoor.
The Gulls were 2-0 down after 20 minutes and, although they pulled one back with an own-goal in the second half, the visitors wrapped up three deserved points with a fierce drive by defender Toby Mullarkey near the end.
"We couldn't create any momentum, because - 'A' We gave the ball away and 'B' there was a lot of time-wasting by the opposition.
"Of their three goals, two mistakes by us gifted them the goals.
"At 2-1 there was a chance to get back into it, but their third goal finished it.
"Not enough of ours showed the quality that they've actually got. Their goalkeeper didn't really have to make too many saves.
"Some of our young lads didn't maybe quite understand this league. That needs to happen sooner rather than later, so we've got a bit of work to do.
Most Read
- 1 Torquay United 1 Altrincham 3
- 2 Party in Park to celebrate community's amazing lockdown volunteers
- 3 Property of the Week: Family home in quiet and secluded location
- 4 'No room at the inn' as finding a roof over your head in 2021 becomes growing crisis
- 5 Gulls punished for their mistakes
- 6 Holy smoke - Theo strikes a hole-in-one at the age of 12
- 7 Freemasons in £50,000 mercy aid for Indian Covid victims
- 8 Immaculate family home close to shops and schools
- 9 Sea-Therapy and seagrass awareness on the menu at Fishcombe Cove Cafe
- 10 Family fun day at Young's Park
"I know we've got a side here, but the Torquay fans certainly haven't seen it today."