Gulls punished for their mistakes

Tim Herbert

Published: 8:36 AM August 22, 2021   
during the National League match between Torquay United and Altrincham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon o

during the National League match between Torquay United and Altrincham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 21 Aug 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUKTorquay United fans return for the opening match of the season in the National League match between Torquay United and Altrincham at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 21 Aug 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson said that Torquay United contributed to their own downfall after a surprise 3-1 home defeat by Altrincham as the National League finally got under way at Plainmoor. 

The Gulls were 2-0 down after 20 minutes and, although they pulled one back with an own-goal in the second half, the visitors wrapped up three deserved points with a fierce drive by defender Toby Mullarkey near the end. 

"We couldn't create any momentum, because - 'A' We gave the ball away and 'B' there was a lot of time-wasting by the opposition. 

"Of their three goals, two mistakes by us gifted them the goals. 

"At 2-1 there was a chance to get back into it, but their third goal finished it. 

"Not enough of ours showed the quality that they've actually got.  Their goalkeeper didn't really have to make too many saves.   

"Some of our young lads didn't maybe quite understand this league. That needs to happen sooner rather than later, so we've got a bit of work to do. 

"I know we've got a side here, but the Torquay fans certainly haven't seen it today." 

