Torquay United preparing Yellow Army return

Published: 2:33 PM May 8, 2021

Gulls fabs should learn on Monday the details of Torquay United's planned return of supporters to Plainmoor for the final home game of the regular season against Barnet on Saturday, May 22.

United have been finalising arrangements with Torbay Council's Safety Advisory Group this week.

Although only 1,800 fans were allowed back during a brief break in Covid-lockdown before Christmas, efforts are being made to see if a few more can be accommodated under the current restrictions for what could be a pivotal match in the club's bid to win the National League.

Socially-distanced 'footprints' remain painted on the Popular Side and Away End terraces - no visiting supporters will be allowed - while similar 'bubble' arrangements are expected through the seated Bristow's Bench and Family Stands.

Several of United's promotion rivals have already announced ticket details for their last home games.

Stockport County, where Edgeley Park's capacity is 10,800, will start selling 4,000 tickets on Monday for their match against Woking (May 22), while Chesterfield (3,000) and Notts County (4,400) put their last-day tickets on sale earlier this week.