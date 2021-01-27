Torquay United playing games as fast as possible

Published: 1:44 PM January 27, 2021

If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds of up to 2,500. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United have rearranged their home National League game against Altrincham for next Tuesday night – four days BEFORE it was due to be played.

With uncertainty hanging over the season, because of a funding row in the face of the Covid-19 lockdown, the table-topping Gulls appear to be trying to play as many matches as soon as possible in case the campaign is halted and decided on a points-per-game (PPG) basis.

United, nine points clear, were originally due to meet Altrincham (4th) on Saturday week, February 6, but they now have to travel to Southport in the FA Trophy Fifth Round on that day.

Meeting Barnet away this Saturday and then Altrincham at Plainmoor next Tuesday (7pm) will take their league season to the 21-mark, only one short of the halfway point.

National League clubs – the North and South divisions are already in a two-week suspension – are being canvassed by the Board about the options for the season, and there is talk of a vote.

Playing at least half the fixture list could be a factor in deciding final positions and promotion.