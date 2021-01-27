Torquay United playing games as fast as possible
- Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK
Torquay United have rearranged their home National League game against Altrincham for next Tuesday night – four days BEFORE it was due to be played.
With uncertainty hanging over the season, because of a funding row in the face of the Covid-19 lockdown, the table-topping Gulls appear to be trying to play as many matches as soon as possible in case the campaign is halted and decided on a points-per-game (PPG) basis.
United, nine points clear, were originally due to meet Altrincham (4th) on Saturday week, February 6, but they now have to travel to Southport in the FA Trophy Fifth Round on that day.
Meeting Barnet away this Saturday and then Altrincham at Plainmoor next Tuesday (7pm) will take their league season to the 21-mark, only one short of the halfway point.
National League clubs – the North and South divisions are already in a two-week suspension – are being canvassed by the Board about the options for the season, and there is talk of a vote.
Playing at least half the fixture list could be a factor in deciding final positions and promotion.
Most Read
- 1 Torquay United 0 Sutton United 0
- 2 Billionaire's superyacht joins cruise ships in Torbay
- 3 Torquay United ready for Sutton showdown
- 4 Torquay United coming through unscathed
- 5 Fitness professional Zoe joins team at South Devon College academy
- 6 Tributes flow for legendary harbour artist Bill - our 'William in Orange'
- 7 Make sure you have the best mortgage for you
- 8 Improvement works starting at Torquay’s Princess Gardens
- 9 Tributes paid to college champion, BBC legend and 'real gentleman' Alan, 85
- 10 Council to build industrial units at Torquay coach station