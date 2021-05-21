Player of the Season deadline

Published: 11:48 AM May 21, 2021

If they are confirmed later this week as being in a Tier One area, the Gulls are expected to be able to accommodate crowds of up to 2,500. Photo: Micah Crook/PPAUK - Credit: Micah Crook/PPAUK

Torquay United fans are being urged not to miss Monday's deadline for voting in the club's 2021 Player of the Year poll, sponsored for a second successive season by the Torbay Weekly.

Winger Ben Whitfield won last year's PoY award, with right-back Ben Wynter lifting the Young Player prize.

With the promotion-chasing Gulls enjoying one of the most exciting seasons in their history, several players have strong claims to the supporters' votes.

Because only a reduced crowd is allowed back at this Saturday's final home league game against Barnet, the poll is being conducted exclusively through the club website.

It closes at 5pm on Monday (May 24).