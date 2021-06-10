Published: 4:30 PM June 10, 2021

Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United poses with L to R: Adam Randell is Young player of the Season for Torquay United and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans is the Player of the Season for Torquay United during a Torquay United award presentations at Seale Hayne training ground near Newton Abbot, Devon, June 10th 2021 - PHOTO: Phil Mingo/PPAUK - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Congratulations to Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, winner of the Torquay United Player of the Season, sponsored by the Torbay Weekly.

Adam Randell has picked up the Young Player of the Season, also sponsored by the Torbay Weekly, following a superb season for the exciting talent on loan with the Gulls from Plymouth Argyle.

Born in Llanelli, 24 year-old Lemonheigh-Evans signed before the start of the season after three previous loan spells from Bristol City and he’s scored 10 goals in 48 appearances. Randell recently signed a new two-year deal with the Pilgrims, scoring twice in his 47 United outings.

Manager Gary Johnson gave his reaction to the news, after presenting both players with their awards at Seale Hayne on Thursday morning.

“It’s always a great accolade for players when they’ve played all season, and at the end of it when supporters have voted for you to be Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year,” said Johnson.

“I think, if I’d have had a vote myself – which I didn’t, the supporters voted, obviously – I think I’d have voted for the same two. There would’ve been a few that would have been close, but those two have been ever-present. Not only have they been ever-present, but they have been involved in most plays that led to a goal, so they have actually affected most games they’ve been involved in, and they are still young.

“When you bring people that are on loan into a football club, you’re never sure whether they buy into it enough. Some do, some don’t, and Adam Randell has been unbelievable for buying into what we are doing. I think he thinks, and I think, and certainly I know Plymouth think, that he has become a better player for this loan. He’s a great lad, as is Connor.

“Connor’s quiet, but when it comes to games, he’s a winner. We’ve put him upfront, he’s played in the middle, he’s played wide – Rands has played in different positions as well – but we’ve found a little niche for Connor that he really enjoys. He’s affected games by being a striker at the moment, and hopefully there’s another big medal to come for them pretty soon.

“I’m pleased for them both, they’re great lads, and great footballers.”