Torquay United penalty order...just in case

Published: 7:48 AM June 17, 2021

Goal celebrations for Dean Moxey of Torquay United during the National League Semi Final Play Off match between Torquay United and Notts County at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 12th June 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Dean Moxey has nailed down his place in Torquay United's 'penalty order' for Sunday's National League Play-Off Final after his confident finish in the 4-2 Semi-Final win over Notts County.

Veteran left-back Moxey, 35, had not taken a spot-kick this season before he stepped up with the Gulls leading 3-2 in extra-time at Plainmoor last weekend.

Of the regular takers, Danny Wright had already been substituted and captain Asa Hall had just received a cut eye heading United's third goal.

Former Exeter City, Derby County, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers defender Moxey drove home his shot with aplomb, into the top left-hand corner, to clinch United's place in the Final.

Manager Gary Johnson confirmed that Torquay were ready for a penalty shoot-out if necessary, as they will be for Sunday's final.

"When we did our penalty practice in training, Dean was one of the ones we felt most comfortable with," said Johnson.

"He's got all that experience, he can put them bottom-left or right and into the top corner, as he showed.

"He had a great game anyway, and his penalty summed up his performance.

"When you draw up a penalty list, there's always lots to think about - for a start, do you put your best taker last, when the pressure is greatest, or first?"

Johnson confirmed that he would have no qualms about either of his goalkeepers, Lucas Covolan and Shaun MacDonald, being part of a shoot-out if the tie against Hartlepool United goes that far.

He added: "We had a list ready for the semi-final, if we'd needed it, and I don't think it'll be much different on Sunday."