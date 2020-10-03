Baker is a popular comedian and presenter on talkSPORT, regularly turning any conversation back to his beloved Gulls, while Cadigan, who recently featured in the Torbay Weekly, is producer for the Hawksbee and Jacobs show, also on talkSPORT.

The National Obsession is a lighthearted look at the week’s National League news and events, obviously with a Torquay United slant, Episode 100 featured a drive down Babbacombe Road to interview former United striker Jamie Reid. They have previously welcomed the likes of Gary Lineker, Jeff Stelling, Richard Osman and Alex Horne on the show.

The National Obsession is available from Apple Podcasts. Episodes come out every Thursday, as the boys get ready for the National League campaign.