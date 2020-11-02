National League rivals Notts County pulled out of the FA Cup at the weekend and have called off their next two league games, because of ‘positive’ test results.

Several other matches have been postponed recently but United manager Gary Johnson reports: “I think it’s important that sport carries on if at all possible - everyone needs entertainment.

“Touch wood, we are all OK, and our club is doing all it can to keep it that way.”

Several Torquay players live under the same roof in the Gulls Lodge on Warbro Road, next to Plainmoor.

“They keep a very clean ship at the Lodge,” added Johnson.

“They know how important it is to obey the rules and observe all the protocols.”