Published: 10:41 AM October 4, 2021

Torquay United are backing a campaign to raise awareness of safeguarding children taking part in sport.

And they are giving away 100 tickets to demonstrate their commitment.

Tackling these issues and encouraging positive parental involvement in youth sports is the aim of the NSPCC’s ‘Parents In Sport Week 2021’, which runs nationwide between October 4 and 1.

For the past five years, the NSPCC and its Children Protection in Sport Unit have delivered its annual Parents in Sport Week campaign, which aims to ensure parents have access to the right resources, tools and information to feel confident their children can enjoy sport safely.

This year’s campaign focuses on giving parents the information and tools they need to spot potential concerns and to speak out about them, with a free eLearning course.

Torquay United Assistant Manager Aaron Downes said: "We wholeheartedly support this initiative.

"We feel its massively important that parents feel comfortable that their children are safe and secure in a sporting environment band the NSPCC is helping them do that, by giving them pointers and tips, to spot any potential signs to look out for.

“In turn, it will keep all our children in sport safe and secure, so that they can go and enjoy what we all do sport for.”

United, in conjunction with Sport Torbay, will be giving away 100 Family Stand tickets for a parent and their child to attend the home fixture against King’s Lynn on Saturday October 23.

Parents can either claim these tickets via the club website and selecting promotional package ‘NSPCC TUAFC FREE TICKETS’ or by phoning the club on 01803 328666 (Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm).

The tickets will be issued on a first come, first served basis and must be purchased by Friday October 22. None of these tickets will be available on a matchday,

Jim Parker, Chairman of Sport Torbay, said: "What a brilliant initiative from the NSPCC and what brilliant support from Torquay United. Providing a safe, healthy and happy environment for the Bay’s youngsters is a must and top priority for every sports club in the Bay. United’s support will help to ram home that message and show how much playing a key role at the heart of the community means to the club.”