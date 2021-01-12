Torquay United new loan signing

Published: 6:49 AM January 12, 2021

Rob Street of Crystal Palace U23 during the Premier League 2 match between Crystal Palace U23 v Newcastle United U23 on 21st December 2020 at Crystal Palace Academy Training Ground, Beckenham. Photo:Dan Weir/PPAUK. - Credit: Dan Weir/PPAUK

Torquay United have confirmed the loan signing of young Crystal Palace striker Rob Street until the end of the season.

The deal has been predicted and, after Street trained with the Gulls for several days, it has now been completed.

Street, 19 and 6ft 2in tall, has graduated through the Eagles’ Academy, to the point where he has been a regular in their Under-23 and Premier League 2 teams this season.

United manager Gary Johnson, who will be without centre-forward and leading scorer Danny Wright for some time with a hamstring injury, said: “I know that Crystal Palace have high hopes for him and feel the need for him, at this present time in his career, to go into competitive men’s football.

“He’s an athletic boy and decent in the air. He will fit into our DNA very well.”

Street added: “The boys are flying at the minute, and it’s a great opportunity for me to hopefully help the group and keep up their push for promotion.”