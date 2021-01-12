Torquay United new loan signing
- Credit: Dan Weir/PPAUK
Torquay United have confirmed the loan signing of young Crystal Palace striker Rob Street until the end of the season.
The deal has been predicted and, after Street trained with the Gulls for several days, it has now been completed.
Street, 19 and 6ft 2in tall, has graduated through the Eagles’ Academy, to the point where he has been a regular in their Under-23 and Premier League 2 teams this season.
United manager Gary Johnson, who will be without centre-forward and leading scorer Danny Wright for some time with a hamstring injury, said: “I know that Crystal Palace have high hopes for him and feel the need for him, at this present time in his career, to go into competitive men’s football.
“He’s an athletic boy and decent in the air. He will fit into our DNA very well.”
Street added: “The boys are flying at the minute, and it’s a great opportunity for me to hopefully help the group and keep up their push for promotion.”
Most Read
- 1 Commissioner welcomes use of ANPR to enforce Covid rules
- 2 Opportunity to restore fishing sector and communities to their former glory
- 3 Riviera International Conference Centre opens as Covid-19 vaccination site
- 4 A year like no other in the lives of our fishermen and their fishing communities
- 5 Coastguard teams rescue person trapped on slope at Watcombe Beach
- 6 The festival begins... with seating for 5,000 spectators
- 7 Striker 'important part' of Gulls' drive for promotion
- 8 More Covid jab centres open across Devon
- 9 Rescue teams in Torbay cruise ship 'casualty' operation
- 10 Covid threat to cyclist's training camp