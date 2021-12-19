Torquay United "nearly men"

A frustrated Joe Lewis of Torquay United as Joe Turner of Tonbridge Angels scores to break the deadlock during the Buildbase FA Trophy third-round match between Tonbridge Angels and Torquay United at The Halcyon Wealth Longmead Stadium, Tonbridge, Kent on Saturday 18th December 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson described his Torquay United team as 'nearly men' after their 2-1 FA Trophy defeat away to National League South side Tonbridge Angels.

The Gulls cancelled out an early goal by Tonbridge with a 36th minute equaliser by Danny Wright, but the Angels clinched one of the upsets of the Third Round with a late winner from substitute Ibrahim Olutade.

"We were nearly men today," said Johnson. "I don't like that tag, but that's what we were.

"I'm very disappointed that we've gone out of the FA Trophy, but in my opinion we didn't deserve anything anyway.

"There wasn't enough quality, which you would expect - we've got the quality, but it certainly didn't come out today.

"I thought in the second half, they (Tonbridge) actually deserved it.

"Every one of their set-plays was on the money, and I don't think we got any of ours on it.

"They were up for it, and they took their opportunities when they came.

"I didn't think we looked the part at all in the second half.

"We've let them know how we feel in there, as we always do. We've got to take it on the chin, and they've got to be embarrassed for a while, until we play Yeovil (Boxing Day)."

Johnson had made only two changes from the team which beat Stockport County 2-1 in the league, recalling Wright and goalkeeper Mark Halstead, but Asa Hall, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Keelan O'Connell and cup-tied Joe Felix were not involved.

Third-choice goalie Marcin Brzozowski had also been sent out on an emergency loan to Gloucester City, manager by ex-United midfielder Lee Mansell. But City also lost, 5-0 away to Wrexham.

Southern League Plymouth Parkway are through though - they beat NL South side Dulwich Hamlet on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Bolitho Park.