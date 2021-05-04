Torquay United have it in their own hands
- Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK
Torquay United have the National League title race in their own hands after a dramatic turn of events at Meadow Lane, Nottingham, on Tuesday evening.
Just over 24 hours after the Gulls earned their eighth win in nine unbeaten games, 2-0 at Play-Off chasing Chesterfield, second-placed Sutton United seemed poised to at least cut United's lead to three points, still with a game in hand.
Their match at Notts County stood at 2-2 in the closing stages with the Magpies down to ten men.
But in the 94th minute County were awarded a penalty, for a foul on former Torquay defender Mark Ellis, and their Portuguese forward Ruben Rodrigues converted from the spot for his second goal of the match to win it 3-2.
Twice Sutton had come from behind to equalise, before Notts' Dion Kelly-Evans, who scored in their 2-2 draw at Plainmoor last month, was sent off in the 67th minute.
The result, which revives County's own hopes of making the Play-Offs, leaves the Gulls (76) four points clear of Sutton (72) - Torquay have four games to play, Sutton five - with Stockport County (71) third and Hartlepool (70) fourth.
Torquay next meet Bromley at Plainmoor on Saturday (5.20pm) in a BT Sport live televised match.
