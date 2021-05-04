News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torquay United have it in their own hands

Dave Thomas

Published: 8:39 PM May 4, 2021   
Goal celebrations for Billy Waters of Torquay United during the National League match between Torqua

Goal celebrations for Billy Waters of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Eastleigh at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 1st May 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Torquay United have the National League title race in their own hands after a dramatic turn of events at Meadow Lane, Nottingham, on Tuesday evening.

Just over 24 hours after the Gulls earned their eighth win in nine unbeaten games, 2-0 at Play-Off chasing Chesterfield, second-placed Sutton United seemed poised to at least cut United's lead to three points, still with a game in hand.

Their match at Notts County stood at 2-2 in the closing stages with the Magpies down to ten men.

But in the 94th minute County were awarded a penalty, for a foul on former Torquay defender Mark Ellis, and their Portuguese forward Ruben Rodrigues converted from the spot for his second goal of the match to win it 3-2.

Twice Sutton had come from behind to equalise, before Notts' Dion Kelly-Evans, who scored in their 2-2 draw at Plainmoor last month, was sent off in the 67th minute.

The result, which revives County's own hopes of making the Play-Offs, leaves the Gulls (76) four points clear of Sutton (72) - Torquay have four games to play, Sutton five - with Stockport County (71) third and Hartlepool (70) fourth.

Torquay next meet Bromley at Plainmoor on Saturday (5.20pm) in a BT Sport live televised match.

