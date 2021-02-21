Published: 6:27 AM February 21, 2021

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United before the National League match between Torquay United and FC Halifax Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 20th February 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson used words like 'capitulated' and 'mentally weak' to describe Torquay United's performance in their 3-2 defeat at home to FC Halifax Town.

The first time that the Gulls performed in front of the BT Sport cameras this season, they turned on the style to thrash National League promotion rivals Hartlepool United 5-0 at Victoria Park.

On Saturday's second occasion, they not only had the chance to impress a national audience again, but to re-establish a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

They did neither, squandering two Asa Hall penalties and allowing the lowly Shaymen to come from 2-1 down to win with two goals in the last eleven minutes.

"I didn't feel that enough people stepped up to the plate and showed their true ability," said Johnson.

"I was obviously pleased when we went 2-1 up, and thought we could keep it from there.

"But I felt we capitulated a little bit, not just at the back but as a team.

"We didn't control the game from 2-1. We should have got stronger, but we didn't.

"We competed, but we were weak mentally.

"I could see them getting weaker in their heads, instead of getting stronger.

"We allowed Halifax to get in at us. We didn't defend well, we didn't create enough chances and we certainly didn't have enough opportunities.

"A disappointing result normally comes with a disappointing performance.

"It would have been a good win, with some of the other results, but we will have a good look at it before we play at Solihull Moors on Tuesday.

"We have got plenty of time to put it right."