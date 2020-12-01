Along with Maidenhead United (6th), fifth-placed Wealdstone are the surprise packets of the National League so far this season and Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has warned his table topping Gulls to expect a stern test at Grosvenor Vale (7.45pm) tonight (Tues).

United take a two-point lead over Sutton United and a game in hand into a match which follows a ten-day ‘break’. Johnson’s men will also be aiming for a sixth successive away win in league and Cup.

But he stresses: “Wealdstone are definitely fitter than the normal part-time team, and they’ve got ability that’s well up to this level, as they are proving.

“They do let in goals, but they also score them and every team is going to be dangerous if you don’t turn up against them.“

United have on-loan midfielder Adam Randell available again after a one-match suspension and they are also hoping that defender Dean Moxey is over the groin injury which kept him out of the 2-1 win at Halifax recently.

They also have midfielder Matt Buse back in the squad after a loan spell at Bath City, although they have extended the loans of young pros Olaf Koszela and Louie Slough at Dorchester Town by another month.

Four members of the United squad who won 3-0 at Grosvenor Vale in the NL South just over two years ago survive this evening – Shaun MacDonald, Kyle Cameron, Ben Wynter and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

Only a couple of Wealdstone players from October 2018 are still around, but ex-Gulls loanee Michee Efete is a fixture in their side now, and so are veteran strikers Ross Lafayette and Moses Emmanuel.

Manager Dean Brennan, who brought them up from the NL South last season, has also added experienced midfielder Dean Parrett (Plymouth loan, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Stevenage) and defender Jayden Randell (Maidstone, Heybridge Swifts) to his squad recently.

On another big night all round in the NL, Sutton (2nd) make the short trip to Woking (3rd) – often a lively affair, that one – in-form Wrexham, who visit Plainmoor on Saturday, entertain Altrincham, Maidenhead meet Dover, Bromley travel to King’s Lynn and Solihull Moors host Hartlepool.

Bottom of the table Yeovil will also be desperate for their first win of the season at home to Eastleigh, still the only team to beat Torquay in the league.