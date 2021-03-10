Torquay United knocked off the top
- Credit: Archant
Torquay United have been knocked off the top of the National League for the first time in more than four months.
Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Hartlepool United, a fifth home game without a win for the Gulls, reduced their once double-figure lead to goal-difference.
On Tuesday night, while Torquay-v-Aldershot Town was postponed because of the Shots' Covid-19 issues, Sutton United continued their remarkable run with a from-behind 2-1 win over Yeovil Town at Gander Green Lane.
The result leaves Matt Gray's Ambers on a streak which reads W10 D3 L2, and they are now three points ahead of the Gulls, with a game in hand.
That surge has coincided with a poor spell for Torquay - they have taken only 12 points from a possible 30.
The rest of Tuesday's results didn't go too badly for United.
Hartlepool did move over the Gulls into second place, but only with a 1-1 draw at Altrincham with ten men.
Stockport (5-0 at Solihull) and Wrexham (2-0 at Barnet) both closed to within four points, although they have played more games than United, and Notts County lost ground with a 2-1 home defeat to FC Halifax Town.