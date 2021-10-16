Published: 8:33 PM October 16, 2021

TORQUAY United manager Gary Johnson wouldn't really have celebrated even if the Gulls had beaten Havant & Waterlooville, instead of twice being hauled back to draw 2-2 in Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round tie at Plainmoor.

The two teams will have to replay at Havant's all-weather Westleigh Park ground next Wednesday night after the Hawks equalised twice, their second goal a pinpoint 20-yard drive into the top right-hand corner by danger man Jamie Roberts in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.

"If we had seen it out and won 2-1, I would have said to the boys 'You didn't play very well, but we move on'," said Johnson.

"We let them back in it twice, but I thought they probably deserved something out of the game.

"Their second goal was a very good goal, but we weren't good enough or strong enough to hold out.

"We didn't play well as a team, and sometimes that's because people are trying too hard on the ball.

"We didn't have that final-third quality or pass. We looked a bit shot-shy.

"We've got to give them credit for staying in the game - it must have been disappointing for them when we scored in the 86th minute.

"I understand everyone's frustration, but they are not a bad team, and we had better make sure we are ready for them next week."

Johnson praised the contributions of substitutes Klaidi Lolos and Jake Andrews, who set up and scored United's second goal. Earlier Ben Wynter had followed up Armani Little's parried shot in the 66th minute.

But Havant sub Alex Wall made it 1-1 with his first touch (74mins) after Roberts hit the post, and then Roberts 'special' took the tie to a replay in Hampshire.

"Klaidi did well and Jake has got the quality and he always arrives at the far post when you need him," said Johnson, "but we needed a few more.

"Our strengths are not quite coming out at the moment, but our weaknesses are being shown up, and we have to fight through that."

The First Round Proper draw, including all EFL One and Two teams, is screened live on ITV on Sunday afternoon from 1pm.