Torquay United's Joe Lewis out for one game after red card

Dave Thomas

Published: 11:48 AM March 7, 2022
Joe Lewis of Torquay United during the National League Match between Yeovil Town and Torquay United

Torquay United defender Joe Lewis' straight red card in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Bromley at Plainmoor will earn the Welshman a one-match suspension, not three. 

It has been confirmed that centre-back Lewis, 22, was dismissed by referee Paul Marsden for 'denying a goalscoring opportunity' when he pulled back Bromley striker Gary Alexander in the 38th minute. 

It means that Lewis will have to sit out this Saturday's National League match at King's Lynn Town, but he will be available for the following game at promotion-chasing FC Halifax Town on March 19. 

United manager Gary Johnson did not challenge the decision to give a foul against Lewis, but he questioned whether Dean Moxey would have covered across as the 'last man'. 

The Gulls (11th) remain nine points off the Play-Offs with 13 games to go, although they could slip further adrift after the meeting of Solihull Moors (6th) and Notts County (7th) at Damson Park on Tuesday night this week. 

Wrexham (3rd) also play FA Cup heroes Boreham Wood (5th), who have several games in hand on all the leading group, at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday.

