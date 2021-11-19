Hall and Wright fit again

Asa Hall of Torquay United in possession during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley and Torquay United at Hayes Lane, Bromley, Greater London on Saturday 9th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Key players Asa Hall and Danny Wright have recovered from injuries and are well on the back-to-fitness trail at Torquay United.

Club captain/midfielder Hall and centre-forward Wright have been sidelined for six and eight weeks respectively, but they both accompanied the Gulls squad which played in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Bristol City on Tuesday.

Although they didn't play in the game, manager Gary Johnson reported: "Asa and Danny both did some running at Bristol, so they're over their injuries and it's now a question of getting their fitness back as soon as we can."

At his weekly press conference, Johnson confirmed that on-loan Queen's Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong is back in the fold after three games with the Eire Under-19 side in Bulgaria.

Armstrong, who missed United's 2-1 home win over Dover last weekend, scored twice and helped the Republic to wins against Montenegro (3-2) and Bulgaria (2-0) and a draw (1-1) with Bosnia-Herzogovina, which carried them through to the Elite Qualifying Round of next year's European Championships.

Armstrong, 18, rejoined the Gulls squad for training on Thursday and is in line for a recall at Barnet on Saturday.

United hope to have midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and left-back Dan Martin, also missing against Dover, available again.

Johnson sought to draw a line under the debate, which has surrounded the booing from a section of the Plainmoor crowd when Armani Little's man-of-the-match award was announced last Saturday - before he scored his second goal and 90th minute winner.

Gulls fans have been rallying to Little's support via social media this week and Johnson, who rang stand-in skipper Little on Saturday night to talk over the incident, added: "I read somewhere that he (Little) isn't a good captain. He is.

"The one thing, when he makes a mistake, is that he doesn't hide. That's why he got the winning goal.

"Some may have been a bit disappointed at the time, but I've got faith in our supporters.

"Hopefully, it will turn into a positive rather than carry on as a negative, which will help the player's frame of mind and some of the supporters."