News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Hall and Wright fit again

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 10:31 AM November 19, 2021
Asa Hall of Torquay United in possession during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley a

Asa Hall of Torquay United in possession during the Vanarama National League match between Bromley and Torquay United at Hayes Lane, Bromley, Greater London on Saturday 9th October 2021 | Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK. - Credit: James Fearn/PPAUK

Key players Asa Hall and Danny Wright have recovered from injuries and are well on the back-to-fitness trail at Torquay United. 

Club captain/midfielder Hall and centre-forward Wright have been sidelined for six and eight weeks respectively, but they both accompanied the Gulls squad which played in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Bristol City on Tuesday. 

Although they didn't play in the game, manager Gary Johnson reported: "Asa and Danny both did some running at Bristol, so they're over their injuries and it's now a question of getting their fitness back as soon as we can." 

At his weekly press conference, Johnson confirmed that on-loan Queen's Park Rangers striker Sinclair Armstrong is back in the fold after three games with the Eire Under-19 side in Bulgaria. 

Armstrong, who missed United's 2-1 home win over Dover last weekend, scored twice and helped the Republic to wins against Montenegro (3-2) and Bulgaria (2-0) and a draw (1-1) with Bosnia-Herzogovina, which carried them through to the Elite Qualifying Round of next year's European Championships. 

Armstrong, 18, rejoined the Gulls squad for training on Thursday and is in line for a recall at Barnet on Saturday. 

United hope to have midfielder Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and left-back Dan Martin, also missing against Dover, available again. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Teammates and fans rally to support Gulls captain Armani Little
  2. 2 'Ladies Day' first for Gulls as ticket giveaway combats sexism in the game
  3. 3 Veteran and singing star Colin joins Bay in remembering
  1. 4 Tributes to 'true gentleman' Rick Wooldridge, who gave decades of service to basketball in Torbay
  2. 5 Pro wrestlers to take to ring in Paignton
  3. 6 Coffee morning sees estate agent return to fundraising
  4. 7 Please never underestimate anybody with dementia
  5. 8 International acclaim for Bay striker
  6. 9 Schools and college sign up to '2 to 22' vision for Torbay students
  7. 10 Wesup paddles off to third Bay location

Johnson sought to draw a line under the debate, which has surrounded the booing from a section of the Plainmoor crowd when Armani Little's man-of-the-match award was announced last Saturday - before he scored his second goal and 90th minute winner. 

Gulls fans have been rallying to Little's support via social media this week and Johnson, who rang stand-in skipper Little on Saturday night to talk over the incident, added: "I read somewhere that he (Little) isn't a good captain. He is. 

"The one thing, when he makes a mistake, is that he doesn't hide. That's why he got the winning goal. 

"Some may have been a bit disappointed at the time, but I've got faith in our supporters. 

"Hopefully, it will turn into a positive rather than carry on as a negative, which will help the player's frame of mind and some of the supporters." 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Impression of new hotel development

Jim Parker: Making the hilltop Grand Old Lady fit for the 21st century

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Dartmoor Line trains will have free Wi-Fi, plug sockets at every seat and accessible toilet facilities

Dartmoor Line set to reopen ahead of schedule

Nikki Belso

person
Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan of Torquay United & Gary Johnson Manager of Torquay United, during the Van

Torquay United

Ex-Gulls goalkeeper Lucas Covolan predicts 'Torquay will be up there'

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Sinclair Armstrong of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Kin

Torquay United

Armstrong absent for Dover game

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon