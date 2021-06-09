News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Goalkeeper on the United bench

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 3:57 PM June 9, 2021   
Lucas Covolan of Torquay United saves from Jordan Keane of Stockport County.Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United will keep a goalkeeper on their subs' bench for Saturday's National League Play-Off Semi-Final against Notts County. 

Manager Gary Johnson has confirmed that he will continue his season-long policy, after an injury to Chesterfield goalkeeper James Montgomery played a major role in Notts' 3-2 Elimination Round win last weekend. 

With no sub 'keeper, the limping Montgomery had to play through a second half in which Notts came from behind to win from two set-pieces. 

Ex-Gulls defender Mark Ellis set up an equaliser (2-2) with one header and then scored the 90th minute winner with another as Montgomery struggled to move off his line. 

Johnson, who has always been critical of the National League's decision to have only five subs, says: "I've got two very good goalies (Lucas Covolan/Shaun MacDonald), and I will always have one on the bench. 

"I believe we should have stayed in line with the EFL and had seven subs. 

"I think most other managers would agree with me, but maybe some clubs in our league felt it might give the so-called 'bigger' teams an advantage. 

"Having only five subs also lessens the chance of giving experience to younger players. 

"Even when we've only been able to fill four subs during our worst injury times, I've still had a goalie on the bench and that's not going to change now." 

In the NL Play-Offs, teams can make the normal three substitutions during 90 minutes, with the option of using a fourth in extra-time. 

