Late winners always more fun

Published: 5:23 AM September 19, 2021

Goal celebrations for Connor Lemonheigh-Evans of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and Southend United at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 18th September 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

After a raft of crucial late goals last season, Torquay United manager Gary Johnson was able to celebrate a first and very welcome 'Gary-Time' winner after Connor Lemonheigh-Evans' 90th minute goal earned a 1-0 win over Southend United at Plainmoor.

It ended a run of three successive home defeats and allowed Gulls fans to celebrate a first home victory of this campaign.

"It's always more fun when it's late, especially when it's a goal for you," said Johnson.

"There's been a few games where we've been letting them in at the end, and I'm really pleased that our fans could cheer a win.

"They clapped us off when it was only 0-0 at half-time, because they believed there was still something in the game, they stuck with us in the second half and they deserved the win as much as the lads did."

Johnson has re-signed goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, after he turned down a new contract in the summer, and he played MacDonald behind former team-mates Ben Wynter, Joe Lewis and Dean Moxey in a defensive back-three.

"I took Aaron (assistant manager Aaron Downes) over to our crowd at the end, because we had needed a '0' against the opposition. We had worked hard all week to turn it around, both on the training ground and off it.

"It's always nice when it comes off.

"Mark (Halstead) has got concussion. Shaun was available and he is more experienced than Marcin (Brzozowski).

"I thought it was too important not to take the opportunity to bring Shaun in.

"I thought Shaun was just solid, he caught everything he needed to catch, he didn't make any rash decisions, he knows the words we use and he knows our DNA.

"The team showed a passion, and that showed in not allowing them too many chances, before the ball got into our penalty area.

"We were relentless in our play, Dean Moxey found the right ball at the time and we got the knock-out punch at the end."