Embarrassing night for the Gulls
- Credit: Darren Woolley/PPAUK
Manager Gary Johnson gave a damning verdict on Torquay United's performance in their 4-1 defeat at Maidenhead United.
The Gulls paid the price for some error-ridden defending, not just in conceding a goal after only six minutes but especially during an eleven-minute spell either side of half-time when mid-table Maidenhead scored three times.
Two of the hosts' goals were close-range 'gifts' for ex-United centre-forward Nathan Blissett.
"We played for about 15 minutes in total in the game, but it was absolutely embarrassing for the rest of it," said Johnson.
"It was a very, very poor 70 minutes, and I blame myself.
"I am the manager. I am taking full responsibility.
"I worked with the players, I put the team out there and it failed to perform.
"We've got a lot of work to do."
Since they won 4-3 at Weymouth on January 2, when they were still well clear at the top of the National League, Torquay have won only two of eleven games and lost five, taking 10 points out of 33.
By contrast, Sutton United extended their remarkable run (W12 D3 L2) with a 1-0 win at Chesterfield, and the Ambers (56pts) are now six points clear of Hartlepool (50) with United third (48).
Johnson added that his side missed winger Ben Whitfield, who has joined the club's casualty list with a knee ligament injury.
But Whitfield did support the squad at the game and hopes are rising that he might be out only for a week or two, instead of longer as first feared.