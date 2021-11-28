Johnson looking to turn around the "mess"

Gary Johnson, Manager of Torquay United and Aaron Downes, Assistant Manager of Torquay United during the National League match between Torquay United and FC Halifax Town at Plainmoor Torquay, Devon on Saturday 27th November 2021 - PHOTO: Dave Crawford/PPAUK - Credit: Dave Crawford/PPAUK

Manager Gary Johnson took Torquay United's latest defeat - 2-3 at home to FC Halifax Town - firmly on himself after a third National League loss in the space of eight days.

The Gulls rallied with late goals by Klaidi Lolos and Armani Little, with his ninth of the season, but the damage had been done.

Former Plymouth Argyle forward Jordan Slew backed up his 30th minute opener with a second goal in the first minute of the second half, followed by ex-Torquay striker Billy Waters' 13th goal in 18 games only four minutes later.

"At the minute we are in a little bit of a mess, and I will take that responsibility," said Johnson.

"I've got us in this mess, and I've got to get us out of it, and I will.

"Towards the end, we stuck on all the strikers we had and got something out of the game. Unfortunately, we didn't quite have long enough to get the game back.

'It was nice to get the two goals, but it doesn't paper over the cracks.

"I've got a lot to do and a lot to think about."

The Halifax loss followed away defeats at Barnet and Aldershot Town, and Johnson added: "We have a few lads who have lost their form, and two or three who wouldn't be in the team through coming back from injuries, and they are not as sharp as they might be.

"We had a good start in keeping good possession, but we were nowhere near as sharp as they were.

"We are in a situation which we don't want to be in. We haven't been dragged into any relegation battle yet, so I don't want to talk about that.

"But we're looking second-best to most of the teams we play, and I've got to turn that around."