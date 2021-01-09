Torquay United game with Solihull postponed

Published: 7:03 PM January 9, 2021

Torquay United’s home game against Solihull Moors next Tuesday night has been postponed – for a second time.

The already rearranged fixture is off because of what the Moors describe as Covid-19 ‘events’ in their first team squad, although they have given no more details or the numbers of players involved.

Gary Johnson’s Gulls are due to travel to Boreham Wood next Saturday in the FA Trophy, but they will not resume their National League programme until they go to Notts County on January 19.

United’s lead at the top of the table was cut to eight points when Hartlepool beat Wealdstone 3-1, but third-placed Sutton United, who have the most games in hand, dropped two points when Altrincham equalised (2-2) with the last kick off the game at Gander Green Lane.

Torquay still have a vastly superior goal difference, which is worth another point.