Torbay Weekly > Sport

Torquay United game with Aldershot postponed

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 7:31 AM March 5, 2021   
Goal! Danny Wright celebrates with Aaron Nemane and Ben Whitfield. Photo: James Fearn/PPAUK

Covid-19 infection rates may be falling nationally, but the virus is still very much around and it has still put paid to Torquay United’s home game against Aldershot Town next Tuesday night. 

The Shots have reported positive tests within their first-team squad, prompting several players to self-isolate for ten days. 

It means the postponements of Aldershot's next two National League matches, away to Notts County on Saturday and the Gulls next Tuesday. 

