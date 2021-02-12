Torquay United game off

Published: 6:21 PM February 12, 2021

A frozen pitch at Kingfield has forced the postponement of Saturday's National League match between Woking and Torquay United.

A combination of the already icy surface and a forecast of more sub-zero temperatures overnight and on the day of the game prompted the decision on Friday afternoon, thereby avoiding the Gulls setting out on the journey to Surrey.

League leaders Torquay's next match is a BT Sport live televised home game against FC Halifax Town next Saturday (5.20ppm), at least giving them more time to reduce an injury list, which currently runs to nearly ten senior players.