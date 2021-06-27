Torquay United freeze ticket prices
- Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
Torquay United are 'freezing' their admission prices for a third successive season as an incentive for fans forced to stay away for most of last season by Covid-19 and in the wake of a promotion near-miss.
The Gulls have introduced a new Family Season Ticket at £575, covering two adults and two U-12s.
'Early Discount' prices (available to July 23) for the Bristow's Bench grandstand will again be £324 for Adults, £288 Concessions (OAPs/Students), £100 Under-18s and £46 Under-12s.
The same rates in the Family Stand are £306 Adults, £270 Concessions, £100 U-18s and £46 U-12s, and for the Popular Side terrace they are £288 Adults, £252 Concessions, £100 U-18s, £46 U-12s.
The prices represent a saving of £3.50 per game on the terraces and £4 a game in Bristow's Bench.
A full-price seat for Adults in Bristow's Bench will be £360 and on the Pop Side £320.
Match-day prices are also pegged: Bristow's Bench - Adults £18/Concessions £16/U-18s £10/U-12s Free with an adult; Family Stand - £17/£15/£10/Free; Pop Side - £16/£14/£10/Free.
United have also confirmed that Plainmoor will be a 'cashless' stadium, with no match-day payment at the turnstiles.
Full price details are available via the club's website.