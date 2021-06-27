News Things to do Sport Save Paignton Zoo Property of the Week
Torbay Weekly > Sport

Torquay United freeze ticket prices

Author Picture Icon

Dave Thomas

Published: 5:59 PM June 27, 2021   
Torquay United fans during the National League Play-off Final Match between Hartlepool United and To

Two of my sons were among those who watched the play-off final in Bristol - Credit: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Torquay United are 'freezing' their admission prices for a third successive season as an incentive for fans forced to stay away for most of last season by Covid-19 and in the wake of a promotion near-miss. 

The Gulls have introduced a new Family Season Ticket at £575, covering two adults and two U-12s. 

'Early Discount' prices (available to July 23) for the Bristow's Bench grandstand will again be £324 for Adults, £288 Concessions (OAPs/Students), £100 Under-18s and £46 Under-12s. 

The same rates in the Family Stand are £306 Adults, £270 Concessions, £100 U-18s and £46 U-12s, and for the Popular Side terrace they are £288 Adults, £252 Concessions, £100 U-18s, £46 U-12s. 

The prices represent a saving of £3.50 per game on the terraces and £4 a game in Bristow's Bench. 

A full-price seat for Adults in Bristow's Bench will be £360 and on the Pop Side £320. 

Match-day prices are also pegged: Bristow's Bench - Adults £18/Concessions £16/U-18s £10/U-12s Free with an adult; Family Stand - £17/£15/£10/Free; Pop Side - £16/£14/£10/Free. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Torquay United finalising new deals
  2. 2 Result cost Gulls £1.25 million
  3. 3 Truly exceptional home that provides £52,000-a-year income
  1. 4 So the Pandemic battles goes on - and now we can't find enough workers
  2. 5 Making decisions in heat of moment without benefits of replays
  3. 6 Vaccinating teens is balancing possible risk with benefit to society
  4. 7 Torquay United retained list
  5. 8 Young star Lewis represents the future at Plainmoor
  6. 9 Plant grasses to relax the mind and evoke senses
  7. 10 Time to salute our Armed Forces - and our veterans

United have also confirmed that Plainmoor will be a 'cashless' stadium, with no match-day payment at the turnstiles. 

Full price details are available via the club's website. 

Torquay United
Torbay News

Don't Miss

Billy Waters of Torquay United looks dejected after missing his penalty during the National League P

Torquay United

Gulls inconsolable after defeat

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Couple with harbour in background

Tributes to our Mike - a true Torquinian and family man

Jim Parker

Author Picture Icon
Dejection for Asa Hall, Captain of Torquay United during the National League Play-off Final Match be

Torquay United

Hartlepool United 1 Torquay United 1 (Hartlepool win 5-4 on penalties...

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Lucas Covolan, Goalkeeper of Torquay United during the National League Play-off Final Match between

Torquay United

Lucas joins Port Vale

Dave Thomas

Author Picture Icon